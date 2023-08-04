(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Inmate Visitation Center is temporarily closed to undergo renovations that will last through the new year, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

EPSO posted on Facebook on Friday, Aug. 4 and said the renovations are needed to create a “safer, more comfortable, and conducive environment for visitation.”

During the renovations, inmate visitations at the Visitation Center are suspended.

“We understand the importance of maintaining connections with incarcerated individuals, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. However, these renovations are crucial to enhancing the overall visitation experience and ensuring the well-being of everyone,” said EPSO.

The renovations are expected to be completed by January of 2024. Until that time, EPSO encouraged anyone wishing to visit an inmate to use the virtual visitation option by clicking here.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the virtual visitation options, you can contact EPSO at (719) 390-2373.