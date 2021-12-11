El Paso County inmate to receive $750k in jail abuse case; money to come from taxpayers’ pockets

Rodney Eaves’ 2015 and 2017 mugshots

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A former El Paso County inmate is set to receive three-quarters of a million dollars in a jail abuse case.

El Paso County commissioners have agreed to a settlement with Rodney Eaves, 41, of $750,000.

In the handwritten complaint, Eaves said he was severely beaten by deputies in jail and was not given proper medical treatment for nine days.

This week, commissioners unanimously voted to have county taxpayers pay $237,000 of the settlement agreement. The remaining two-thirds of the agreement is covered by insurance.

