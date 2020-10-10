El Paso County General Election Ballots mailed

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office mailed nearly 427,000 ballots to all eligible, active registered voters for the 2020 General Election.

The ballots should arrive in voters’ mailboxes by Friday of next week, October 16.

The 2020 General Election ballot content will contain contests for:

Presidential candidates

State and local candidates

11 statewide measures

13 local measures or issues

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office has 37 secure 24/7 ballot drop-box locations throughout El Paso County. Voters also can return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, for a small fee.

The Clerk’s Office recommends that voters do not return their voted ballot by mail after October 26. All voted ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.

Any voter needing a replacement ballot, or other in-person services may visit the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at the Citizens Service Center at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road.

Seven additional Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) will open October 19, with a total of 35 VSPCs opening in phases by Election Day.

Find a full list of locations along with hours of operations here.

For more information, voters should click here or call (719) 575-VOTE (8683).