El Paso County Fair holds “First Responders & Heroes Day”; see last day’s schedule

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Fair is wrapping up this year’s event by honoring local first responders and heroes.

On Saturday, July 17, fairgoers can experience a jam-packed schedule.

On July 17 only, all police, EMS, firefighters and family dependents will receive $1 off general admission tickets.

Several emergency personnel agencies have spent time at the fair this past week, including the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, July 17, marks the final day of this year’s fair.