El Paso County exploring “4-H only” option for 2020 fair

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County leaders are exploring the idea of holding a modified county fair this year.

The 115th annual fair would feature only 4-H exhibits and attractions.

The fair, which was originally scheduled for July 11-18, would normally include about 200 different activities, drawing about 25,000 participants and spectators.

A 4-H-only option would allow 4-H participants to complete their projects and potentially participate in the state fair, while still maintaining social distancing requirements.

County staff plans to work with the health department to design a 4-H Fair. Restrictions will likely include a limit on the number of people in barns, social distancing, and other safety measures. More information will be released in the coming weeks.

County leaders said that as state guidelines evolve, they will consider holding special fair events, such as the demolition derby, as stand-alone events later in the year.