(PARKER, Colo.) — A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is missing, according to the Parker Police Department (PPD).

PPD posted on Twitter just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and the post was then shared with more information by EPSO.

PPD’s tweet states that Kevin Sypher was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle, in a neighborhood north of E-470. He was last seen, as pictured in attached security camera footage posted by PPD, wearing a grey hoodie and jeans, and was carrying two trash bags.

Courtesy: Parker Police Department

Courtesy: Parker Police Department

Courtesy: Parker Police Department

EPSO confirmed in its tweet that Sypher is an EPSO deputy, and asked the community for their help looking for him.

“Kevin is one of our own EPSO deputies, our brother in blue. If you are so inclined, [please] say a prayer & send positive thoughts for Kevin and his family,” reads EPSO’s tweet.

Sypher is 6’2″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call PPD at (303)841-9800.