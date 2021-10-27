El Paso County Commissioners seeks volunteer for Board of Adjustment

The Colorado Springs skyline around 11 a.m. Friday.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer for the Board of Adjustment.

The Board hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to county zoning codes such as changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations and other developmental requirements.

Four regular members and several associate members vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioenrs for three-year terms and may be reappointed for up to six consecutive terms.

Board meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 9:00 a.m. at Centennial Hall Hearing Room in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The application can be accessed here and here. Applications for the open position are due by Friday, Nov. 12.

Completed applications may be sent to the following address:

Board of El Paso County Commissioners

Attn: Ingrid Mobley

200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.