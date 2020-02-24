El Paso County Clerk opens additional Voter Service and Polling Centers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has opened five additional Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs).

VSPC includes four clerk’s branch offices and UCCS with the Clerk’s Main Office already open as a VSPC. VSPCs serve voters in many ways.

Voters may visit any VSPC in the county and at each location, a voter may:

Register to vote

Update their voter registration file

Request a replacement ballot

Vote on an ADA ballot marking device

Drop off their voted ballot

Vote in person

All six of the VSPCs will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 24 through Friday, February 28, and Monday, March 2.

Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., Colo. Springs, CO 80907 North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy. 8830 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80920 Downtown Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St. 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colo. Springs, CO 80903 Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd. 5650 Industrial Pl., Colo. Springs, CO 80916 Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) – Enter at Gate 1 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913 UCCS – In front of the main entrance to Kraemer Family Library (by the FedEx dropbox). 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colo. Springs, CO 80918

These VSPCs also will be open Saturday, February 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On Election Day, March 3; they are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To view a map and listing of all VSPC locations with a breakdown of hours of operations, click here.

Voters are advised to use only the ballot drop boxes to return their mail ballot after Monday, February 24. If a voter returns their mail ballot through the United States Postal Service, it may not be delivered to the clerk’s office in time to be counted.

All ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the election deadline cannot be counted.

If you have any questions, call (719) 575-VOTE (8683) or email elections@elpasoco.com.

For more election information, click here.