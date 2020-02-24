El Paso County Clerk opens additional Voter Service and Polling Centers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has opened five additional Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs).
VSPC includes four clerk’s branch offices and UCCS with the Clerk’s Main Office already open as a VSPC. VSPCs serve voters in many ways.
Voters may visit any VSPC in the county and at each location, a voter may:
- Register to vote
- Update their voter registration file
- Request a replacement ballot
- Vote on an ADA ballot marking device
- Drop off their voted ballot
- Vote in person
All six of the VSPCs will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 24 through Friday, February 28, and Monday, March 2.
- Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office) – 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., Colo. Springs, CO 80907
- North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy. 8830 N. Union Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO 80920
- Downtown Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St. 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colo. Springs, CO 80903
- Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd. 5650 Industrial Pl., Colo. Springs, CO 80916
- Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) – Enter at Gate 1 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913
- UCCS – In front of the main entrance to Kraemer Family Library (by the FedEx dropbox). 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colo. Springs, CO 80918
These VSPCs also will be open Saturday, February 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On Election Day, March 3; they are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
To view a map and listing of all VSPC locations with a breakdown of hours of operations, click here.
Voters are advised to use only the ballot drop boxes to return their mail ballot after Monday, February 24. If a voter returns their mail ballot through the United States Postal Service, it may not be delivered to the clerk’s office in time to be counted.
All ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the election deadline cannot be counted.
If you have any questions, call (719) 575-VOTE (8683) or email elections@elpasoco.com.
For more election information, click here.