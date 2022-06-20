COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has opened four more Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC) Monday.

All VSPCs will be open through the week, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and on Saturday, June 25, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“I encourage voters to vote their mail ballot and return it at one of the 39 ballot drop box locations,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “We are committed to enfranchising voters in our cherished democratic process, and they can be confident in Colorado’s mail ballot election system. Only voters who are in need of in-person services should utilize a Voter Service and Polling Center, especially during these busy final days of the election.”

The four added VSPC locations are the following:

Downtown Centennial Hall – NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St. 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

– NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St. 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd. 5650 Industrial Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

– SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd. 5650 Industrial Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80916 Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) – Enter at Gate 1, 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913

– Enter at Gate 1, 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913 North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) – NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy. 8830 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

On June 27, another four VSPCs will open, bringing the total to 9 available through Election Day, June 28. All VSPCs will be open Monday, June 27, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and on Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

To view a map and listing of all VSPC locations with a breakdown of hours of operations, click here.