El Paso County campgrounds allowed to reopen

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health issued a Notice of Determination allowing all local campgrounds to reopen May 13.

Public Health has determined that public and private campgrounds must comply with all applicable provisions, including but not limited to the following:

limiting public and private gatherings to groups of no more than 10

playgrounds, playground equipment, picnic areas, and pools remain closed and reiterating that individual recreation may occur in groups no larger than 10

required social distancing and disease mitigation protocols for all business types

Public Health also recommends that campgrounds review the guidelines for state park campgrounds.

Camping by reservation only, at reduced campsite density.

All facilities will be cleaned and disinfected per CDC guidelines.

Signage to be posted in prominent locations throughout parks enforcing social distancing.

Provide educational materials enforcing social distancing.

Visitor centers and campground offices will be minimally staffed ensuring social distancing between employees.

Visitor centers will be closed to the public.

Campers are advised to visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s (CDPHE) COVID-19 website frequently to remain aware of any amended public health orders or additional guidance that may be issued. They are responsible for compliance with all applicable public health requirements.

Other helpful resources for campsites include: