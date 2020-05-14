El Paso County asks for permission to reopen dine-in service at restaurants

Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille as they prepare to shift from take out only to dine-in service Monday, April 27, 2020, in Madison, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp eased restrictions on restaurants as long as guide lines are followed to prevent to spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to ask the state for a variance that would allow the county’s restaurants to reopen for limited dine-in service.

The county would require restaurants to operate at a capacity that ensures six feet of distance; have a maximum of 50 customers; or be at 30 percent of fire capacity Monday through Thursday and 50 percent Friday through Sunday–whichever is smallest.

Parties would be limited to 10 people. Restaurants would be required to collect contact information from at least one person in each party and hold it for 21 days, to help with contact tracing.

State officials would need to approve the variance request before it can take effect.

