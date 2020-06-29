Eighth person dies after eastern Colorado crash, victims identified

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — An eighth person has died after a crash on Highway 40 near Kit Carson Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 40 between Kit Carson and Hugo. A Ford F-150 was passing a semi when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado.
Six people died on the scene. A seventh person died on the way to the hospital. An eighth person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and was declared dead on Sunday, according to state patrol.
The victims were identified as:
- Jian Zhong, 45, of Aurora (driver of the F-150)
- Cathy Zhong, 45, of Aurora
- Myoli Zhong, 9, of Aurora
- Ren Juntan, 53, of Centennial
- Sammy Henry, 59, of Liberal, Kansas (driver of the Silverado)
- Joshua Henry, 36, of Sterling
- Messiah Henry, unknown age, unknown hometown
- Maki Henry, 8, unknown hometown