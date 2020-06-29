Eighth person dies after eastern Colorado crash, victims identified

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — An eighth person has died after a crash on Highway 40 near Kit Carson Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 40 between Kit Carson and Hugo. A Ford F-150 was passing a semi when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado.

Six people died on the scene. A seventh person died on the way to the hospital. An eighth person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and was declared dead on Sunday, according to state patrol.

The victims were identified as:

  • Jian Zhong, 45, of Aurora (driver of the F-150)
  • Cathy Zhong, 45, of Aurora
  • Myoli Zhong, 9, of Aurora
  • Ren Juntan, 53, of Centennial
  • Sammy Henry, 59, of Liberal, Kansas (driver of the Silverado)
  • Joshua Henry, 36, of Sterling
  • Messiah Henry, unknown age, unknown hometown
  • Maki Henry, 8, unknown hometown

