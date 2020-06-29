Eighth person dies after eastern Colorado crash, victims identified

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — An eighth person has died after a crash on Highway 40 near Kit Carson Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 40 between Kit Carson and Hugo. A Ford F-150 was passing a semi when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado.

Six people died on the scene. A seventh person died on the way to the hospital. An eighth person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and was declared dead on Sunday, according to state patrol.

The victims were identified as: