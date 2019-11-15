COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday night the Give! campaign kicked off with Eat, Drink, Give! in Colorado Springs.
The event was held at the Energy Resource Center warehouse, where they hosted 41 of the local non-profits participating in the Indy Give! campaign.
Give! is a year-end philanthropic initiative created to encourage everyone in the Pikes Peak Region to give back and get involved with local non-profits.
There was live music, free drinks, free food, and some fun prizes given out during the event, and plenty of giving!
Here is a list of some of the non-profits that attended:
- Homeward Pikes Peak
- Colorado Springs Chorale
- Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society – Be Ovary Aware
- Project Angel Heart
- Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains
- Springs Recovery Connection
- Ascending to Health Respite Care
- All Breed Rescue & Training
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
- Foster Family Assist
- Colorado Springs Food Rescue
- Funky Little Theater Company
- Rocky Mountain Health Care Services
- Guardian Service Dogs
- Westside CARES
- Wild Connections
- Harley’s Hope Foundation
- Wild Blue Cats
- Haseya Advocate Program
- Springs Rescue Mission
- The Justice Center
- Safe Place for Pets
- Concrete Couch
- One Nation Walking Together
- UpaDowna
- Textiles West
- Colorado Health Network
- UCCS Aging Center
- COSiloveyou
- The Phoenix – Colorado Springs Chapter
- DayBreak – An Adult Day Program
- Ithaka Land Trust
- Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative/MeadowGrass Music Festival
- Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region
- Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership
- Our House Inc.
- Status: Code 4, Inc.
If you still want to participate in the Give! campaign it is not too late; head to their website or click the Give! tab under Features on our website to donate today!