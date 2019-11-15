COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday night the Give! campaign kicked off with Eat, Drink, Give! in Colorado Springs.

The event was held at the Energy Resource Center warehouse, where they hosted 41 of the local non-profits participating in the Indy Give! campaign.

Give! is a year-end philanthropic initiative created to encourage everyone in the Pikes Peak Region to give back and get involved with local non-profits.

There was live music, free drinks, free food, and some fun prizes given out during the event, and plenty of giving!

Here is a list of some of the non-profits that attended:

If you still want to participate in the Give! campaign it is not too late; head to their website or click the Give! tab under Features on our website to donate today!