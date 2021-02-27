Eastside staple Nick’s Dairy Creme reopens in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Many kids who grew up in Pueblo know that Nick’s Dairy Creme was the cream of the crop.

They’ve been closed since mid-2019, and the pandemic presented more challenges.

Now, with the help of a neighbor, Nick’s Dairy Creme reopened Friday.

The walk-up drive-up ice cream shop is now under new ownership.

The landmark is staying locally-owned. The place was purchased by Mike Hartkop, owner of Solar Roast Coffee.

“It’s so important to have this store, it’s so important to be here doing this,” said Hartkop. “I can’t bring back childhood memories. I can only hope to make new memories for your child and bring back nostalgia.”

Hartkop knows 2020 was a tough year for businesses.

“It’s such a shame when it closed,” Hartkop said. “We couldn’t stand to lose one more thing. We’ve already lost so much.”

The old building has undergone improvements to power and water, along with new equipment.

The crew is even learning tips and tricks from the former owner, hoping to keep the favorite flavors of Nick’s.

Nick’s is open seven days a week. Their hours are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. – 7 p.m Saturday -Sunday. They’ll be serving Solar Roast coffee until about noon.