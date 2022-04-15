COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for an Easter activity that is sure to please every bunny? Look no further; there are several events happening this weekend.

Friday, April 15

Participate in a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt at Fox Run Regional Park. Work with your team of two to six people to find eggs that will contain the answers you need to win a prize. Recommended ages eight and up. Prepaid registration is required for a specific start time. $5 per person/ $4 per member. To register, call 719-520-6387 or register here.

Saturday, April 16

Easter Egg Hunts will be set up and released by age at the following times:

Ages 2-3 at 10:30 a.m.

Ages 4-5 at 11:00 a.m.

Ages 6-8 at 11:30 a.m.

Ages 9-11 at 12:00 p.m.

The event will also feature a bounce house, games, face painting, and a photo booth with the Easter Bunny! All free courtesy of The Soccer Haus. Donations and tips will be accepted at the door.

Seatings at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. depending on availability.

This event is for children ages 2-12 years old accompanied by an adult. Starting with a brief Egg Hunt in our Great Hall, and retire to the Tearoom for a three-course Victorian Tea. The Victorian Easter Tea includes a large scone with three toppings, four tea sandwiches, four tea desserts, and a pot of your choice of tea, themed to the holiday. Space is limited; call 719-685-1011 to reserve your seat.

Cost:

Adults: $35.00 each, including tax & gratuity

Children: $25.00 each, including tax & gratuity

According to event organizers, a pysanka is a Ukrainian Easter egg, decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using a wax-resist method. The word pysanka comes from the verb pysaty, “to write” or “to inscribe,” as the designs are not painted on, but written with beeswax.

Kids ten years old and up can be registered for the pysanky workshop. Kids four years old and up will decorate Easter cookies while others work on pysankas.

100% of proceeds will go towards medical and other assistance for Ukraine.

Head to Pueblo on Saturday for this year’s free Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Lea Gonzales Park at the corner of Pueblo Boulevard & Lehigh. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

This event will include 20,000 eggs, giveaways, and bounce houses. This event is for all children ages 12 and under (age groups include 0-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and a buddy hunt for special needs children).

Participate in an egg dive on Saturday, April 16th at 2 p.m. Kids ages three through 12 are welcome to participate and the top three in each age category will win a prize. Everyone will receive treats. There is no additional cost for this event, just the price of regular pool admission. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

