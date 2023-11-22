UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/22/2023 7:45 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The community is being asked to avoid Platte Avenue at Academy Boulevard after a pedestrian was hit by a car, closing eastbound Platte.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a person hit by a car.

CSPD said eastbound traffic is being diverted north or southbound on Academy, with no traffic from Academy being allowed to access eastbound Platte.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Sean Scott

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Sean Scott

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Platte closed at Academy for crash

WEDNESDAY 11/22/2023 7:39 p.m.

Eastbound Platte Avenue is closed at North Academy Boulevard for a crash.

According to FOX21’s crew on the scene, all eastbound lanes of Platte Avenue are closed just east of North Academy Boulevard. Drivers are being diverted at Chelton Road.

Photos from the scene show a single car remaining on scene, though it is unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and plan alternate routes. Galley Road or Palmer Park Avenue can be used to head east after diverting from Chelton Road.