COLORADO SPRINGS — Eastbound Garden of the Gods, east of of I-25, is closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area.

Early Wednesday morning, police were called to the area for an auto vs. pedestrian crash. The victim died at the scene. MCT responded to assume the investigation.

Speed and impairment are not suspected factors.

Traffic Impacts

Vehicles approaching the intersection traveling eastbound on Garden of the Gods Road will be directed onto Interstate 25 (either going north or south). In addition, both the northbound and southbound off ramps of Interstate 25 are closed for vehicles intending to go east on Garden of The Gods Road.

Although westbound Garden of The Gods Road remains open, the likelihood of traffic delays due to the investigation is very high; alternate routes are highly recommended this morning.