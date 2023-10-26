UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/26/2023 6:20 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway Thursday afternoon.

According to CSPD, officers originally responded at 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street on a reported car vs. motorcycle crash. When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist had been thrown from the bike and was suffering serious, life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said the investigation revealed that the motorcycle rider was heading eastbound on Austin Bluffs and the car was heading westbound. The car was turning left to head south on Beverly Street when the crash happened.

CSPD said the other driver was also taken to the hospital, and it is currently unknown if speed was a factor.

Austin Bluffs to be closed for several hours after crash

UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/26/2023 5:14 p.m.

CSPD said Austin Bluffs Parkway is expected to be closed for the next two to three hours while crash investigators work the scene at the intersection of Beverly Street.

Plan alternate routes if you need to travel either direction on Austin Bluffs Parkway east of Academy Boulevard.

Austin Bluffs closed both directions due to injury crash

UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/26/2023 3:41 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), both directions of Austin Bluffs Parkway are now closed due to an injury crash. Avoid the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Austin Bluffs closed due to injury crash

THURSDAY 10/26/2023 3:38 p.m.

All eastbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Parkway are closed following a crash just east of North Academy Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the crash just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and said the crash had resulted in injuries.

CSFD asked travelers to avoid the area to allow first responders to work the scene.