COLORADO SPRINGS — We are just one week away from the Space Foundation’s annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

Space leaders and enthusiasts from all over the world will gather at the Broadmoor Hotel from April 4 to April 7.

Rich Cooper, vice president of Strategic Communications and Outreach, says over 10,000 people from 40 countries are expected to attend – making Colorado Springs the “capital of space.”

“We make Colorado Springs the capital of space for at least one week out of the year. But it also highlights the capacity of this community, its talent, and what makes this community unique in providing for it national security, economics, security, but so much other promise. This is something that’s great for Colorado, but it’s even better for this community.”

Courtesy: Space Foundation

The event will feature more than 15 federal and state agencies, presentations, and panels from world space leaders.

NASA, European Space Agency, and the United States Space Force and Air Force marks just a few of the organizations expected to be present.

“Anybody who walks the doors of our exhibit hall is going to find themselves in or not only from the sheer size of some of the exhibits, but most certainly the items that are on display,” Cooper explained. “You’re certainly going to see hardware that’s in use today, but you’re going to be seeing hardware and missions that are being planned for tomorrow.”

In-person registration is still available. Participants can also watch from home. For a full list of speakers and for more information, visit the Space Symposium‘s website.