Earth Day Donation Challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS – The theme for Earth Day 2020 is ‘Climate Action’ and Pikes Peak Habitat ReStore is challenging the community to donate a record-breaking amount of goods to the ReStore as a way to keep those items out of the landfill.

Donations to the ReStore are recycled and resold with net proceeds helping serve more families in El Paso County in need of affordable housing. The 2020 Earth Day ReStore Donation Challenge is sponsored by Cherwell Software to continue making El Paso County a greener place in 2020.

“As a part of the Colorado Springs community, we are always looking for ways to give back. As one of our Global Giving Week organizations, we are proud to support Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity’s sustainability efforts this Earth Day. Being a part of the technology industry, we recognize there are always innovative ways to support sustainability efforts both with our own products and within the community,” shares Ann Boyd, VP of Corporate Communications.

In the days leading up to Earth Day, and on Earth Day itself (April 22), Pikes Peak Habitat ReStore encourages people to donate new and gently used items as they do their spring cleaning. Last year the ReStore received a total of 18,645 donations.

Accepted items can be found by clicking here. Due to concerns of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, all donations must be cleaned and sanitized.

Donations are accepted at the ReStore, Monday – Saturday, 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM at 411 S. Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Donations can also be scheduled for pick up in El Paso County with a minimum of two items.

Please note that during this time while we are encouraged to stay-at-home, the ReStore is accepting donations from the public, either by drop off or pick up, but the store is only open to contractors while we are running under reduced operations per Colorado’s regulations of critical businesses.