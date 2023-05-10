(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Wes Sparks is a quarterfinalist for the 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award. Sparks is a music and instrumental teacher at Eagleview Middle School.

The award recognizes music educators for their exceptional service to students and their continued dedication to music education programs.

Courtesy: Academy District 20

His nomination focused on his leadership in planning the Academy District 20 Choir Festival. It also highlighted his 8th grade students Women’s Suffrage 19th Amendment Concert.

The semifinalists will be announced in September, and the finalists will be announced during Grammy week of 2024.