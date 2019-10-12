E-Books could become limited soon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Access to E-books from local library’s could soon become limited thanks to a decision from the nation’s largest book publishers.

The E-Book collection at Pikes Peak Library District is so popular that the system’s digital circulation now ranks within the top 20 in the nation with 1.5 million checkouts this year.

Instead of libraries having perpetual access to each book libraries purchase, they will have to re-purchase the books after two years and they’re imposing an eight-week embargo on public libraries for the purchase of new e-book titles, beginning next month.

This will be a burden for those who rely on audio and E-books who are visually impaired or have other limitation.

“Another group this is going to affect, we check out a huge amount of audio and E-books to people deployed over seas,” Chief Librarian & CEO of Pikes Peak Library District John Spears said. “It’s one of the things that we do to give back to the military community and pike peak community. This is going to effect all of those people and it’s going to be a real issue of equity of access and who can utilize the Pikes Peak Library District.”

Those who want to voice opposition to these lending changes can take action here.