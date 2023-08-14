(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new Dunkin’ location is celebrating its grand opening on the west side with a free coffee for a year giveaway on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon cutting, and the first 100 customers in line will win free coffee for a year (four free medium hot/iced coffees per month). Grand opening guests will also be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee on opening day.

Dunkin’ said a Colorado Springs City Councilmember will assist with the ribbon cutting, before stepping behind the counter to help customers. A $500 check will also be presented to Karla Grazier, CEO and President of Goodwill of Colorado.

“It’s important that we give back to praiseworthy organizations like Goodwill” said Alex Apodaca, COO of Quality Brands, a large Colorado franchisee. “We’re proud to bring this new Dunkin’ location to Colorado Springs and look forward to welcoming the many residents and visitors who run on Dunkin’.”

The new store features some exciting and innovative technology, including a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold-brewed coffee. Guests will also appreciate the in-store charging stations and free wi-fi.