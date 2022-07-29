COLORADO SPRINGS — Local blood donors are in for a sweet treat this August, Dunkin’ of Colorado is teaming up with Children’s Hospital to provide 1,000 vouchers for free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic donut.

Courtesy: Dunkin’

Every year at Children’s Colorado, sick and injured kids receive more than 10,000 units of lifesaving blood products, such as platelets, plasma, and whole blood. More than 98% of this lifesaving blood comes from Children’s Hospital Colorado Blood Donor Center operations thanks to generous people in our community.

“We are excited to kick-off our partnership with Dunkin’ and encourage donors to give to help with the severe blood shortage,” said Jennifer Sipe, Laboratory Operations Supervisor, Children’s Colorado Blood Donor Center. “Children’s Colorado provides more than 14,000 blood transfusions to pediatric patients every year. We hope our community will help us maintain our blood supply and are thankful for the special gift our donors will receive from Dunkin’.”

Donors who help refuel the blood supply throughout August will receive a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic donut, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Colorado area.

“We hope that by providing donors with a free medium hot or iced coffee and classic donut, Dunkin’ will encourage the Colorado community to stop by the Children’s Colorado Blood Donor Center and roll up their sleeve,” said Jamie Struwe, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’.