(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As part of a recruitment effort, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region is inviting men from the community to attend “Dudes and Brews” to enjoy a free drink and appetizers while learning about becoming a CASA volunteer.

The event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at at The Carter Payne, located at 320 S. Weber St. in Colorado Springs. CASA needs male volunteers to serve as mentors for local boys involved with the child welfare system and family court system due to abuse or neglect.

Click here to RSVP to “Dudes and Brews.”

According to CASA, in a twelve-month period, there are about 800 kids in the Pikes Peak Region who need a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interest. Many of these children are in foster care and about half of these children are boys – boys who need a safe and positive male role model in their lives.

Boys who have experienced trauma, abuse, or neglect run a high risk of repeating cycles of violence which often runs generationally through families. CASA aims to recruit more men who can show boys what it looks like to be a safe, respectful, and responsible adult man.

Existing male CASA volunteers and staff members will be on hand at “Dudes & Brews” to share their own experiences and answer questions.