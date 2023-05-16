(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Popular Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will hit the road in the fall of 2023, including a stop in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Following up a set of acoustic albums, Dropkick Murphys return to the road this fall for a run of full electric shows joined by The Interrupters and opener Jesse Ahern. The tour kicks off Sept. 27 at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor, Maine.

Tickets, which range in price from $34.50 to $59.50 plus applicable fees, go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and are available online at broadmoorworldarena.com and AXS.com, or at the Pikes Peak Center Box Office.