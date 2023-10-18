(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cacao Chemistry in Downtown Colorado Springs will accept excess Halloween candy to support Soldier’s Angels Treats For Troops program.

Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops is a Halloween candy collection program where local businesses and organizations register to collect excess candy and ship it to deployed service members worldwide for a sweet treat from home. In most cases, collection sites accept excess Halloween candy from kids in exchange for goodies, once Trick-or-Treating season is over.

“Angel” volunteers from the organization will also distribute candy to veteran patients in VA Hospitals nationwide.

“Although this gesture may seem small, it is a beautiful way to remind our men and women in the Armed Forces and veterans of all eras that we are thankful for the services and sacrifices they have provided for our country and our families,” said Cacao Chemisty.

Once Halloween wraps up, drop off your extra candy at Cacao Chemistry at 109 North Tejon Street, just south of Acacia Park. They will make sure the candy gets to Soldiers’ Angels to help support their vision: May No Soldier Go Unloved.

Collection dates run from Nov. 1 – Nov. 27 during regular business hours.