PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is warning drivers of icy roads in the city on Monday morning, following a storm system that moved through the area over the weekend.

PPD is reminding drivers to slow down, give themselves extra time, and drive according to conditions to keep everyone on the roads as safe as possible.

