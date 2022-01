COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers are being asked to avoid Chelton Road from E. Platte Avenue as Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) work to repair a broken water main.

Around one a.m. Thursday, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers found a broken water main under the roadway just south of the intersection.

CSU and Barricades were notified and responded. People are encouraged to avoid area until repairs can be made.

City streets was also notified. According to CSPD, repairs are planned ASAP.