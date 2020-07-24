Driver seriously injured in Pueblo crash

Speed and alcohol may have been factors in a crash that seriously injured a driver in Pueblo Thursday night, according to police. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — Speed and alcohol may have been factors in a crash that seriously injured a driver in Pueblo overnight, according to police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Caesar Chavez Highway just west of Bonforte Boulevard. Police said a car was headed eastbound when it crossed the median and collided with a car that was headed westbound.

The driver who crossed the median was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other car, a KRDO news reporter, was treated at the hospital and released.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Caesar Chavez Highway was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. It reopened around 4 a.m.