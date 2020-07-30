Driver seriously injured in crash on Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver and multiple children were injured in a crash on Powers Boulevard south of Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway. Troopers said a northbound pickup truck was turning left when it collided with a sedan that was headed southbound. Both vehicles had a green light, according to state patrol.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital via helicopter and is in critical condition, according to state patrol. Troopers said an unspecified number of children were also in the car and sustained unknown injuries.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash.