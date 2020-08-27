Driver killed in rollover crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25 at the South Nevada Avenue exit. Police said the driver was ejected and was unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and may have been speeding. Their investigation is ongoing.