Driver killed in Prowers County crash

GRANADA, Colo. — A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Prowers County Thursday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 50 west of Granada. A vehicle was headed eastbound when it went into the westbound lanes and collided with a truck and trailer that was headed westbound, according to troopers. The first vehicle burst into flames after the crash.

The driver of the car that caught fire, 35-year-old Kelly Snyder, died on the scene.

The driver of the truck and trailer was treated for his injuries on the scene.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.