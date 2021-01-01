Driver killed in head-on crash near Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, Colo. — One driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Huerfano County Thursday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 160 about a half mile west of Walsenburg. Troopers said a Ford F-150 was headed west when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a box trailer.

The driver of the pickup was ejected and died on the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said excessive speed and improper passing are being considered factors in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved.

Troopers said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.