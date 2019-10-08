Driver killed in El Paso County crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was killed in a two-car crash east of Colorado Springs Monday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Ellicott Highway and Judge Orr Road. Troopers said a 2003 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on westbound Judge Orr Road, but failed to yield the right of way to a 1997 Ford F350 that was headed northbound on Ellicott Highway. The pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the Jeep, according to troopers.

The driver of the Jeep died on the scene. That person’s name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Troopers said alcohol and drug use are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Joshua Yoder at 719-544-2424.