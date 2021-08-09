Driver killed in crash on I-25 south of Pueblo

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 25 between Colorado City and Pueblo early Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. around nine miles north of Colorado City. Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 was northbound when it went off the road and rolled, ejecting the driver. A passerby saw the damaged truck and reported the crash, according to state patrol.

The driver, a 35-year-old Denver man, died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

There’s no word on what may have caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local