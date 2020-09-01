Driver killed in crash on Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 94 near Peterson Air Force Base Monday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 94 about two miles east of Marksheffel Road. A Chevrolet Cavalier was headed eastbound when the driver lost control, according to troopers. The car went into the westbound lane and collided with a Hyundai Kona.

The driver of the Chevrolet died on the scene. That person’s name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Troopers said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Thomas DeAntonio at 719-544-2424.