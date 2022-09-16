FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver involved in a hit and run that damaged an 87-year-old Fremont County man’s property has been located.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to the crash at a home in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue in Cañon City just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 8. Investigation revealed that the crash occurred sometime during the night, when a car traveled off the roadway and damaged the irrigation pump supplying necessary water to an 87-year-old man’s pasture and garden.

In an update sent out on Sept. 16, CSP said the car and driver responsible for damaging that man’s property had been located. CSP also said the local community came together to clean up, repair, and replace the damaged property for their neighbor.