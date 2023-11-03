(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The driver killed in a crash on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 22 on Airport Road has been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 22-year-old David Murillo of Colorado Springs was killed in a speeding-related crash.

CSPD officers originally responded to the 4200 block of Airport Road, near the intersection of South Murray Boulevard, around 5:17 a.m. on Oct. 22 on a report of a single-car crash. When emergency personnel arrived, they determined the driver, Murillo, was dead on the scene.

CSPD said the crash investigation revealed that the car was heading eastbound on Airport Road and lost control. The car hit the median, curb, and an electric pole before hitting a parked car and coming to a stop.

The Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation, and CSPD said speed is considered a factor.

This is the 44th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 45 fatalities.