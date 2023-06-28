(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The driver who was killed in a crash on I-25 near the Cimarron Street exit on Sunday, June 25 has been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 69-year-old Eloy Medina was heading southbound when his car appeared to veer off to the right, before crossing back over all lanes of traffic and hitting the raised center barrier on I-25 just south of Cimarron Street.

CSPD said Medina was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died. CSPD said Medina appeared not to have been wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is being investigated as a potential factor in the crash.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

I-25 southbound was diverted for several hours while investigators processed the crash scene, CSPD said.

This is the 24th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2023, CSPD said. At the same time in 2022, Colorado Springs had 22 fatal traffic crashes. In the past 365 days, there have been 58 fatal traffic crashes.