Driver facing DUI charges after Pueblo County crash that injured six, including three children

A woman is charged with DUI and other crimes in connection with a crash that injured six people, including three children, in Pueblo County Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 50 about 15 miles west of Fowler. A Toyota Corolla was passing multiple cars on the right shoulder when the driver lost control and crashed into a Dodge Ram pulling a camper trailer, according to state patrol.

The Corolla went off the road and rolled once, ejecting the driver. The Ram went off the road and rolled three-quarter times onto its side.

The driver of the Ram was hospitalized with serious injuries. One adult passenger was treated for moderate injuries. Their 8-year-old daughter was also treated for serious injuries. Their 13-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were both treated for moderate injuries.

The driver of the Corolla, 38-year-old Misty Johnson of Pueblo, was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing her seatbelt.

Troopers said alcohol, drugs, and reckless driving are all suspected as factors in the crash. When Johnson is released from the hospital, she will be jailed on charges of vehicular assault/DUI and vehicular assault reckless, according to state patrol.