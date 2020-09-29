Driver dead after crash on Highway 24 in Divide

DIVIDE, Colo. — A driver is dead after a crash on Highway 24 in Divide Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 24 about two miles east of the intersection with Highway 67. A Subaru Forester was headed eastbound when it drifted into the westbound lanes and collided with a Kenworth semi. Troopers said the semi driver tried to avoid a crash, but the Subaru hit its trailer.

The Subaru driver, a 64-year-old man, died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 719-544-2424.