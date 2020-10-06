Driver killed in crash in southern Colorado Springs

Investigators on the scene of a fatal crash in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is dead after a single-car crash in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of South Circle Drive and Janitell Road. Police said a car was headed west on Circle Drive when it crossed multiple lanes of traffic and went into a ditch.

The driver died on the scene. Police said no one else was in the car, and no other cars were hit.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash. They said they have not ruled out a medical condition.