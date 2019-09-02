Driver charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pickup truck driver is facing DUI charges after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Academy Boulevard Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Parkmoor Village Drive. A motorcycle was headed southbound when a pickup truck hit it from behind, according to police. Police said the pickup, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, continued southbound on Academy Boulevard for 600 to 700 feet, dragging the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway, where he was hit by a minivan. He died on the scene.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was arrested on DUI charges, and may face vehicular homicide charges.

The motorcyclist’s death is the 33rd traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 34.

