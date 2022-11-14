(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The bicyclist who died as a result of a crash near Eagleview Middle School in October has been identified, and the driver who hit her has been charged in the crash.

The bicyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Harris was riding her bike eastbound on Vindicator Drive near Winter Haven Drive, and a car was traveling westbound in the left turn lane on Vindicator, preparing to turn left on Winter Haven.

According to CSPD, the driver of the car failed to yield to Harris, who had the right-of-way as a cyclist crossing Winter Haven, and turned in front of her.

Harris hit the passenger side of the car, and she was ejected from her bicycle, causing serious injuries, CSPD said. She was treated on scene by AMR and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) before being sent to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, CSPD was informed that Harris had succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The driver of the car, 60-year-old Haeja Helfrich, was previously facing one charge of Careless Driving Resulting in Injury and two counts of Failure to Yield. Helfrich is due back in court on Dec. 14.