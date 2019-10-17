Driver charged in connection with crash that killed bicyclist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist near the Citadel Mall earlier this month, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. October 8 at the intersection of Chelton Road and Chelton Circle. Police said the bicyclist was headed southbound when he collided with a Hyundai sedan that was turning left from eastbound Chelton Circle onto northbound Chelton Road.

The bicyclist, 62-year-old Craig Hanson of Colorado Springs, was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Police said Hanson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai, who police said was not impaired, is charged with careless driving resulting in death.

Hanson’s death is the 34th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year, and the second involving a bicycle.