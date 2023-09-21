(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver is facing several charges after a crash in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday, at around Noon officers were called to the intersection of East Boulder Street and North Wahsatch Avenue about a crash. The investigation revealed a white vehicle was traveling north on N. Wahsatch Ave. when the driver allegedly ran a red light at E. Boulder St. hitting a vehicle that was traveling east, causing it to roll.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the white car will face several traffic-related charges.