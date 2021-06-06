Driver arrested in eastern Colorado Springs crash that injured three

Police on the scene of a crash at Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Sunday morning. / Joe Swanson – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing DUI charges after a head-on crash that injured three people in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Platte Avenue at Powers Boulevard. A car was westbound in the eastbound lanes when it crashed head-on into an eastbound car, according to police.

The driver of one of the cars, 24-year-old Antonio Vasquez, was arrested on charges of DUI and vehicular assault, according to police.

Police said Vasquez and the two people in the other car were all taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Platte Avenue was closed over Powers Boulevard for about five hours while police investigated the crash.