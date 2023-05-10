(FALCON, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a driver has been arrested for driving under the influence after a serious injury crash Wednesday morning, May 10, on Judge Orr Road near Highway 24.

CSP said around 9:47 a.m. on Wednesday, a car was heading eastbound on Judge Orr Road east of Highway 24 when the driver lost control. The car ran off the right side of the road, went through a chain link fence and came to rest after hitting a large tree.

CSP said both the driver and the passenger of the car were taken to the hospital by the Falcon Fire Department. Neither had been wearing a seatbelt, and both suffered serious bodily injury in the crash.

The driver of the crash was subsequently arrested on charges of vehicular assault and driving under the influence of drugs.