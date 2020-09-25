Driver arrested after two injured in southern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing DUI charges in connection with a crash that seriously injured two passengers in southern Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. A truck was headed northwest on Cheyenne Road when the driver missed a curve near Aspen Avenue, according to police. The truck hit an electric pole, went through a fence, and crashed into a parked car, according to police.

Police said three people were extricated from the truck. Two passengers sustained serious injuries.

The driver was arrested on charges of DUI and vehicular assault, according to police.